Pigskin Preview: Alpine Bucks

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - New Alpine head football coach Andy Smith comes from 5A Gregory-Portland in the Corpus Christi area for his first head coaching job.

“I think what brings me out to Alpine is the people,” Smith said. “Our leadership team, and their vision for Alpine ISD and the community and what we can bring to the athletic program.”

“We’re more excited than ever to play football,” senior lineman Robert Vasquez said. “We’re having fun and we’re flying around. We’re enjoying the sport a lot more.”

Smith has a background as an offensive line coach. Players in the trenches on both sides of the ball, like Vasquez, Junior Cunningham and Davian Fierro, will be key pieces for this team.

“We’re all pretty fast, pretty strong,” Cunningham said. “I think overall we’re built pretty good. Several of us have experience. We have some good leaders on the o-line and d-line.”

Alpine will run a power spread offensive system.

“Overall, I think the toughness of our football team is wonderful,” Smith said. “I think that’s what we’re gonna hang our hat on. Running the football on offense, taking shots vertically, but being tough and being physical.”

On defense, it starts with strong senior linebackers Eddie Morrison (5′10″, 215) and Reese Ahrens (5′10″, 205).

“I think the defense is looking real solid,” Morrison said. “Reese has been my friend since 8th grade. We’ve been best buddies. It’s our senior year so we hope to make an impact on this team.”

“I feel like I’m a really big leader on this team,” Ahrens said. “Bring positivity as much as I can. I want to make sure this team believes in me, and stays positive throughout the entire season.”

Alpine plays in District 1-3A DII, which only has four teams (with Crane, Odessa Compass and Tornillo). That guarantees the Bucks a playoff spot, but they won’t settle for that.

“We want to leave a legacy behind, and be proud of what we did here,” Vasquez said.

“This team really wants to go far in the playoffs,” Ahrens said. “They want to win a district championship. They’re here to buy-in to the program and win.”

