ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, August 21st, 2023: Although temperatures will still be in the triple digits Monday, cooler temperatures are on their way.

Highs Monday will continue to be very hot with triple digits expected across the majority of the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 101°. Isolated rain chances return to parts of the region, mainly out west and along the I-10 corridor.

Monday's Forecast (KOSA)

Temperatures will decline over the next few days with 90s expected throughout the majority of the extended forecast. The coolest temperature for the week ahead looks to come on Wednesday at 93°. Isolated to scattered rain chances are expected for the middle of the week as well with some areas faring better than others. The high pressure will move back in control of the weather heading into next weekend and temperatures will warm back up along with diminishing rain chances. The good news is, even though temperatures will be warmer, they are looking to remain in the 90s for the most part.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

