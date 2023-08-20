Adames leads Brewers against the Rangers after 4-hit outing

The Milwaukee Brewers play the Texas Rangers after Willy Adames had four hits against the Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT
Milwaukee Brewers (67-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (72-51, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (12-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -205, Brewers +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Texas Rangers after Willy Adames had four hits on Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Texas has a 72-51 record overall and a 42-23 record at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .340 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee is 34-30 in road games and 67-57 overall. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.02.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .278 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .286 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI. Adames is 12-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

