Midland drug court participants win national art contest

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Four pieces of art submitted by the Midland County Drug Court to the NADCP National Art Contest won first, second and third place.

“It was shocking. It means a lot to me,” said First Place Winner Brandon Fierro.

“It felt great inside. It really did, especially being national. It was a good feeling inside,” said First and Third Place Winner Sandra Ramos.

Each member volunteered to submit their own piece of art.

“Sometimes in our recovery we are in our darkest moments. You know we’re going through the struggle but if you just put in the work and keep your mind right and your heart strong we will all eventually see that light,” said Second Place Winner Jesse Avila.

The art resembled their past experience.

“They just remind me of the past, the past that I used to live and how I am now living sober and clean so it’s just moving forward each day,” said Ramos.

“The hands were from the past of doing time and making the wrong choices in life, the smile now, cry later faces representing the good and the bad,” said Fierro.

The court was established in 2018, the goal is to help participants find success in sobriety.

“I’m learning a lot about who I need to become as a father,” said Avila.

“It’s really helping me change and see life in a different perspective,” said Fierro.

The participants are facing criminal charges stemming from substance use disorder.

“I’m just so proud of our participants for showcasing their talents for finding new talents in sobriety. One of the things that we want to push them to do is find a hobby, what are they gonna do with their time, self care,” said Drug Court Judge Elizabeth Rainey.

It’s clear it can change lives.

“I’ve been clean and sober for 18 months and I’ve gotten my diploma I’ve done so much. I’ve got my own house, my own vehicle, my whole life has changed,” said Ramos.

