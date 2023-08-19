ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The fourth annual lowriders against bullying event is happening right now in downtown Odessa.

it isn’t your regular car show. It also aims to combat bullying.

Alvaro Lara started this event to bring awareness to victims who have been bullied.

The lowrider event had car shows, music, food trucks, games, and anti-bullying speakers.

Alvaro Lara decided to start this event for the community because one of his family members was being bullied in school.

“With my granddaughter, she was bullied. we didn’t know that was going on. Living in our everyday life. Going forward and we didn’t know she was suffering being bullied until one day she came to her breaking point.” said the founder of lowriders against bullying.

There were Tejano bands and rappers to sing in front at the event.

They also wanted to use their platform to speak up against bullying.

“He liked what I said about uplifting our culture, about the culture fighting against our own bullies. let’s say in this country for different reasons you know so that’s why he booked me and liked my music, the message and it fits the positive aspect we going on here.” said rapper Eric Silva also known as Hypnotic G-Rooted.

The event is for the whole family. the kids who show up take an oath to not bully anyone else... an oath they take seriously.

“In fifth grade, I was being bullied by my own friends, so I stopped being friends with them. I think that bringing awareness to bullying is a really good thing because you know it really hurts people.” said Odessa resident Emily Garcia.

Alvaro Lara wants to set up a good example for the young children in the future by having these types of events.

He also wants to bring awareness of bullying to the parents.

“We need to take care of the future of tomorrow. We have a lot of lost kids out here, everywhere. I think we need to pay more close attention as parents and guardians to make a change.” said Alvaro Lara.

