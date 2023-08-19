ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, August 20th, 2023: Another hot one Saturday, but relief is on the way everyone!!!

Temperatures will continue to be very hot on Sunday with highs in the triple digits still across most of the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 101°. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be dry throughout the day.

Sunday's Forecast (KOSA)

The high pressure system that has been plaguing us will move off to the Midwest helping to bring a little bit of relief from the heat to the region. Highs through the majority of the week will be in the 90s, more seasonal for the time of year. Moisture will also be pulled in from the Gulf and widespread rain chances are looking to return. Some areas will fare better than others, but much needed rain is looking to return. The high pressure will slowly move back in and temperatures will increase a bit, but will still be cooler than what we’ve seen.

CBS7 First Alert Forecast (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.