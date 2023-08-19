83 year-old Odessan dies in car crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, the Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident in the 700 block of West 42nd.

A Black 2019 Nissan Altima was Eastbound on 42nd and a Green 2004 Nissan Altima was North on Golder.

The driver of the Black Nissan ran a red light hitting the Green Nissan.

The driver of the Green Nissan, 83-year-old Jose Delao of Odessa was taken to MCH where he later died, his passenger was also taken with serious bodily injury. The next of Kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

