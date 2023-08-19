83 year-old Odessan dies in car crash

Odessa Police Department
Odessa Police Department((Foto de archivo de Telemundo 20)(KTLE))
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, the Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident in the 700 block of West 42nd.

A Black 2019 Nissan Altima was Eastbound on 42nd and a Green 2004 Nissan Altima was North on Golder.

The driver of the Black Nissan ran a red light hitting the Green Nissan.

The driver of the Green Nissan, 83-year-old Jose Delao of Odessa was taken to MCH where he later died, his passenger was also taken with serious bodily injury. The next of Kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

Latest News

Midlander grows Permian Basin art community with ceramics workshops
Ever wondered how a dust devil forms? Tom explains
Ever wondered how a dust devil forms? Tom explains
Ever wondered how a dust devil forms? Tom explains
Ever wondered how a dust devil forms? Tom explains
Inside the DPS chemist lab that looks at the fentanyl entering our community