PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Ackerly Sands Mustangs

SANDS, Texas (KOSA) - “We returned a lot of experience from last year between, our junior-varsity, we had a really good JV last year and a lot of guys that got a lot of meaningful reps on the varsity side,” said Tye Keith.

For second-year head coach Tye Keith, he will depend on a new quarterback in Mason Rodriguez.

“I had a competition with another player, he made me want to be better for our team and everything, and it feels great being able to start for the first time, knowing I wanted to ever since a freshman,” said Rodriguez.

“He’s looked really good, I’ve been proud of him. we scrimmaged the other day, he had a good scrimmage, completed a few passes, I’m really pleased with him and his run blocking,” said Rodriguez.

Senior Michael Diaz will lead the running backs for the Mustangs with lots of depth behind him.

“Cal Bordayough, Carlos Plata and Hayden Harveston,” said Diaz

“I mean, we got a really deep backfield that could do a lot of things,” said Keith.

And the Mustangs will have a receiving core to go along with it.

“You know, we’ll have a few of them, from Xavier Cisneros, Evan Segundo, Colby Hinton, Anthony Hastings,” said Keith.

“They’ve got good hands so, they can play receiver pretty well, in my opinion,” said Chase Goolsby.

And some of those same names on offense will have an important role on defense.

“Michael Diaz, Anthony Hastings, Hayden Harveston, Evan Segundo, they all play primarily on the d-line, our linebackers are, Colby Hinton, Carlos Plata plays a little hybrid-safety linebacker role and Xavier Cinsineros are kind of our top-six, seven. just go out there and compete every week and see what happens,” said Keith.

