Odessa Police Captain retires after 29 years of service

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Captain Jerry Harvell, with the Odessa Police Department, has retired after 29 years of service to the department, and 34 total years of law enforcement experience.

Captain Harvell retires (Odessa Police Department)

The department sent the captain off with gifts, memories of his accomplishments, and good luck wishes.

CBS7 would like to wish Captain Harvell congratulations on his retirement!

