Odessa Police Captain retires after 29 years of service

Captain Harvell retires
Captain Harvell retires(Odessa Police Department)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Captain Jerry Harvell, with the Odessa Police Department, has retired after 29 years of service to the department, and 34 total years of law enforcement experience.

Captain Harvell retires
Captain Harvell retires(Odessa Police Department)

The department sent the captain off with gifts, memories of his accomplishments, and good luck wishes.

Captain Harvell retires
Captain Harvell retires(Odessa Police Department)

CBS7 would like to wish Captain Harvell congratulations on his retirement!

Captain Harvell retires
Captain Harvell retires(Odessa Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

Latest News

.
Man found in violation of parole sentenced to 50 more years in prison
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tokyo 1
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tokyo 1
The Permian Strategic Partnership and Representative Brooks Landgraf along with a number of...
Record breaking $4.3 billion in funding approved for TXDOT’s Odessa District