Odessa Police Captain retires after 29 years of service
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Captain Jerry Harvell, with the Odessa Police Department, has retired after 29 years of service to the department, and 34 total years of law enforcement experience.
The department sent the captain off with gifts, memories of his accomplishments, and good luck wishes.
CBS7 would like to wish Captain Harvell congratulations on his retirement!
