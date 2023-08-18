Midlander grows Permian Basin art community with ceramics workshops

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For Caitlin Bewley, art and community go together.

She’s turning her passion for ceramics into an opportunity for people to gather and make art together.

This month marks her first workshop, which she’ll host at Midland’s Land Studio.

This Midlander knows the Permian Basin art community can be hard to find and join. Bewley wants her classes to be an access point.

“I just love making art and I love being in community with other artists,” Bewley said.

She grew up in Midland and wants to help build her local art community by hosting ceramics workshops for all skill levels.

“I want it to be a place where they can invite their friends or family so that they can make something together,” Bewley said. “Just to learn a little bit about the ceramics process and what it all entails.”

This UTPB graduate hopes her workshops are an entryway for more people to explore the arts.

“The creative community exists in the Permian Basin,” she said. “And I know that sometimes it can feel like there are just these little pockets of community or these pockets of artists that you kind of have to go out, and seek out, and find [and] be a little intentional about finding where everybody is.”

She launched her business Caitlin Irene Ceramics after graduating in 2021, but continues to take ceramics classes. She has grace and patience as a student and instructor, said Christopher Stanley, an associate art professor at UTPB.

“As a teacher, that’s kind of where her heart is. She wants to learn it, and in order to do that, she’s finding out that by teaching it, she’s going to learn even more,” Stanley said. “So it’s actually an incredible act of humility.”

Bewley’s workshops will help attendees make functional items like mugs, bowls and jewelry trays. The cost is $45 to $60 per person.

“The cost of the workshop will cover everything. You’ll just need to show up, either with yourself or with your friends,” Bewley said.

Bewley’s first workshop on Aug. 31 is sold out, but she’ll host more in September and beyond. Future workshops can be found on Instagram or her website.

