Man found in violation of parole sentenced to 50 more years in prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Jessie Johnson, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 in an amount of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

Johnson was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

On August 19, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department found three bags of cocaine inside a closed compartment during a search of a vehicle operated by Johnson. The officers also found a total of $2,335.00 in cash suggesting the sale of illegal drugs.

Johnson had multiple prior felony convictions and had been to prison multiple times, and was in fact on parole for a past offense at the time of his arrest. Because of Johnson’s prior prison sentences, his range of possible punishment was from 25 years up to life in prison.

Johnson must serve at least a quarter of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole again.

