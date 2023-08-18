Grass fire leads to closure of W. Hwy 80

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: W. HWY 80 has been reopened in both directions

According to the City of Midland, West Hwy 80 is closed in both directions at Loop 250 W, in front of Cinergy Midland.

The city says smoke from a nearby grass fire is affecting visibility.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

