Ever wondered how a dust devil forms? Tom explains

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dust devils, also known as gust-nado’s are a common sight in West Texas, but how are they formed?

When the ground heats up during the day, we start to see low-pressure forms from the rising air and this moves the air up into the atmosphere,

As the air rises it picks up dust and circulates. This then creates those dust devils that West Texans know all too well.

Watch Tom’s full explanation above.

