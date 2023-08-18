Ever wondered how a dust devil forms? Tom explains

By Lauren Munt and Tom Tefertiller
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dust devils, also known as gust-nado’s are a common sight in West Texas, but how are they formed?

When the ground heats up during the day, we start to see low-pressure forms from the rising air and this moves the air up into the atmosphere,

As the air rises it picks up dust and circulates. This then creates those dust devils that West Texans know all too well.

Watch Tom’s full explanation above.

