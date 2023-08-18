Com Aquatics Swim Diver Isabel Baley and Omar Ojeda Selected to Represent Team USA at the Junior Pan American Championship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COM aquatics diver Isabel Baley will represent Team USA in the Junior Pan American Games in Peru this month

The COM aquatics diving head coach Omar Ojeda was also selected to be a part of the United States coaching staff.

Coach Ojeda has been mentoring young prospects to succeed in their career and he has played a crucial role in Isabel’s young career.

Isabel is only fifteen years old, and she is already getting the recognition as one of the best young prospects in the nation.

In twenty-nineteen, she won the national championship and now she has taken a big step in her career by earning a spot on the roster to compete with the world.

“I was definitely just happy and I wasn’t surprised because I knew that I could do it and when I did. I was really proud of myself.” said COM Aquatics Swim Diver Isabel Baley.

Being a young diver competing against older and experienced divers for a spot on Team USA didn’t intimidate her.

“Really knowing that I can be good and I know I can do it. I was afraid with the older competition, but I knew I could do it. When I set goals, I achieve those goals.” said Baley.

Coach Ojeda brings a ton of coaching experience to the coaching staff.

He’s been mentoring young divers to compete in big competitions.

“Work ethic, commitment, respect, be coachable that is the first advice that they need to learn that will help you train better and be more conscious what you need in the competitions” said COM Aquatics Diving Head Coach Omar Ojeda

Isabel is hoping that she will be able to continue to represent Team USA in the future and to start a trail for young athletes to succeed.

“Because I am so young. I want to continue to represent Team USA and I want to show them that any young diver can represent just as well as older people can. i think that was my big thing.” said Baley.

She will be leaving Midland tomorrow and her first day of competition in the Junior Pan American games is on August twenty-fourth.

