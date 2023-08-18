CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 19th, 2023

Cooler weather with some rain chances on the way...
CBS7 News at 4 First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 19th, 2023: Hang in there a little bit longer everybody...cooler temperatures are on their way.

Before the cooler temperatures arrive, we still have to deal with some very hot temperatures Saturday. Highs for the majority of the region will be in the triple digits with a few 90s sprinkled in. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 102°. Skies throughout the day will be sunny with a few passing clouds. Conditions will be quiet though.

Saturday's Forecast
Saturday's Forecast(KOSA)

Once we get past the weekend (and Monday really), temperatures will be back into the 90s and more seasonal for this time of year. The high-pressure system that has been plaguing us will move off enough to cool the temperatures and usher in some rain chances. Isolated rain chances are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Yay for cooler weather!

CBS 7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS 7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

