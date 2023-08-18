Andrews County gun show resurfaces after 40 years

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Happening this weekend is a long awaited event in Andrews.

Andrews County hasn’t had a gun show in over 40 years, but that streak will soon come to an end.

After 40 years of having to drive to Lubbock, San Angelo, Midland and Odessa, people in Andrews could now have their own gun show.

“The community had been very interested in and had been asking us, why we didn’t have a gun show here in Andrews.” said Tammy Shanks, co-owner of Cat’s Collectables.

The last person that organized these shows retired in the 80′s and nobody filled his position.

Since the last gun show, residents have had to travel across Texas to go to one he says the infrastructure was always here.

It just needed a little push to get here.

Not only does he want these vendors and residents to have a good time, but he also wants to counter the negativity toward guns.

“But really and truly there’s a lot more good things that happen that no one ever hears about. And that’s what we want to hear. We want people to have a real positive view point of our show and the people that are here.” said Carl Shank, co-owner of Cat Collectable.

Carl worked as a police officer in Odessa and Andrews with his connections and love for gun safety, hosting this event was a no brainer.

He retired from the force earlier this year and now works to help the community with his wife.

They’ve received requests from vendors from all around Texas.

However, they know, it’s not all about the profits.

All the money earned from this show will help benefit the organizations the shanks believe need it.

Going toward the 4 H kids, cub scouts, and the Andrews Lodge organizations will benefit from this event.

“I think it’ll be really good for the community. We’re excited for what we can do for some of our charitable organizations we want to donate to. We feel like if you’re going to do something like this and you’re gonna make a little bit of money, you spread it around.” said Carl.

Even though there are going to be weapons like guns and knives at this show, the organizers wanted to make it clear that it’s still going to be a family friendly event, for anyone to come out this weekend.

