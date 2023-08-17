Study shows affects of caffeine on students’ sleep

Caffeine affects sleep
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the average adult needs at least seven hours of sleep daily.

While research shows that college students only get about six hours of sleep a night, which can affect a student’s ability to do well in class.

“Sleep deprivation is associated with mood changes, decreased attention, decreased ability to concentrate, and sadly, it can affect a student’s GPA,” said David S. Edwards, M.D. Texas Tech Physicians.

A moderate amount of caffeine can be helpful to stay alert and focused, but when over-consumed, it can cause side effects like chest pain, heart palpitations, and anxiety.

This begs the question... How much caffeine is okay?

The FDA reports that 400 milligrams should be the maximum amount of caffeine a person has daily. That’s the equivalent of four cups of coffee.

“It is relatively safe when used in safe dosage,” said Edwards. “For example, one to two cups of coffee or tea daily. We do begin to worry when people are getting excessive doses of caffeine through energy drinks, or pre-workout supplements.”

Because caffeine is a stimulant it affects the body’s ability to sleep properly. The only way to counteract the symptoms is to let it wear off naturally.

