SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tokyo 1

Tokyo 1 is serving up fresh, authentic Japanese and Korean food with an emphasis on excellent service
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tokyo 1 is located at 3211 W. Wadley Ave. in Midland. They are open Monday through Saturday, 11 am - 3 pm, 5 pm - 9 pm. Their phone number is (432) 247-1582, and they offer dine-in and carry-out.

When you think of the best dining experience in Midland, you may not think of fresh sushi - but you should. Tokyo 1 is serving up authentic Japanese and Korean food, with an emphasis on excellent service.

“We do our best all the time. I go shopping for groceries every single morning. I buy only small pieces on a daily base. Super fresh. I never buy boxes,” owner Brian Choi said.

Owner Brian Choi spent most of his life in the hospitality industry in California, until a year and a half ago, when he risked it all to open Tokyo 1 in Midland.

“I want to show it to all California people. All my friends, all my neighbors... everybody was worried about me when I moved from there,” Choi said. “If I lose, I lose totally out. So it’s a big gamble. But I think I can survive. I’m gonna make it. I’m gonna make it happen.”

With so much riding on it, Brian’s standards for his business are high.

“I have to build from top to bottom. I have to manage it from top to bottom. Any mistake? Unacceptable. I try to make it perfect,” Choi said.

And if you need help ordering, Brian’s got your back.

“Normally they are satisfied when I suggest. Personal service.”

