Pigskin Preview: Marfa Shorthorns

The Marfa Shorthorns will try and bounce back from a tough season and earn a playoff spot.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Last season was tough for the Marfa Shorthorns. They won only one game.

“It’s gonna be different this year,” senior running back and nose guard Jaden Nunez said.

Edgar Ramirez takes over as head football coach, but this is his 6th season coaching in in Marfa.

“Coaching these guys in basketball and track, I’m excited for the new opportunity to get this program where it needs to be,” Ramirez said.

“It’s great,” senior quarterback Dustin Martinez said. “He pushes us to the limits. Really good coach.”

Marfa lost only one senior off last year’s team, and gets the injection of a promising freshman class.

“Very confident, because we have everybody back,” Martinez said.

“Our freshmen that came up, they’re really good,” junior running back and linebacker Derick Campos said.

“Ayden Alvarez, remember the name,” Ramirez said. “That kid is gonna be special. Him, Asael Zubia, they can play. They can hit. They’re excited to play their first year on varsity.”

Ramirez knows this team has to score more, after averaging around 12 points per game last season.

“Man, if it was up to me I would throw it every time,” he said. “But I feel our strength in in the trenches, in the o-line. So we’ll be running the ball a lot, but hopefully we can throw a pass in there every once and awhile.”

It’s been almost 10 years since Marfa made the playoffs.

“The goal is winning that district championship,” Campos said. “And why not more?”

“We hold each other accountable,” Ramirez said. “Not just the coaches, but the players, the community. I think that is gonna take us to the next level, which is the playoffs.”

