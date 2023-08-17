Monahan’s native named Next Gen Under 30 for work in STEM

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - STEM is one of the fastest growing industries across the nation as it’s expected to have over 10 million people in the field by 2031 according to the US Department of Labor.

Branden Worth, a Monahan’s native has been named a next gen under 30 recipient for his work in the STEM field.

While Branden may have moved away from West Texas for work, he always remembers where he comes from and how a small town in west texas groomed him to do what he does today.

“My opinion some of the smartest people I’ve met in multiple industries are from West Texas. I’m very proud to be from out there” said Branden Worth, CEO and Founder of Code Collaborators

Code Collaborators’ mission is to even up the playing field for technology and marketing for small businesses. Worth’s goal is to ensure that businesses of all sizes have equal access to cutting-edge solutions that empower growth and success.

This ideology is driven by his belief that every entrepreneur, regardless of the scale of their operations, should have access to the tools and resources needed to thrive in the digital age.

“Being a small business owner myself, that’s always been where my heart is wanting to help small businesses. So, to get to receive this award and be recognized as someone who’s under 30 who’s a leader in Oklahoma it’s really unreal to me” said Worth

Worth got involved with stem after being introduced to the industry at Monahans high school while doing small things like working in excel.

It wasn’t until he went to a technology boot camp where he saw a chance for a career change.

“I mean honestly there’s nothing that STEM does not touch” said Worth

Permian Basin colleges are making an investment in stem programs so students have the tools to succeed in engineering, mathematics, biology, geology, and everything in between.

“Focusing on the oil industry because of where we are in the world, STEM graduates are very marketable, and I don’t see any slowdown in that. You look at AI and the things that are changing means that we’re going to have to adapt our curriculum and our graduates as well making sure they’re flexible” said Michael Dixon, VP of Instruction for Midland College

If you’re interested in going into a STEM field, Midland College offers a program that works with Texas A&M to allow students to transfer to college station to further their career.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.