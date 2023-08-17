Midland Casa De Amigos using Virtual Reality Technology

By Armando Gomez
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Casa de Amigos community center is using virtual reality technology to help people avoid depression and to build meaningful friendships.

Oftentimes, as seniors age, they experience social isolation which can be detrimental to their health.

When the Midland seniors wear the goggles, they experience something they haven’t done before.

From traveling to Amsterdam, to swimming with the dolphins in the Caribbean, or visiting the home where they grew up.

“We actually went to Chapala where our daughter lives. We saw all the beautiful places that is attractive, and the weather is very nice. We also traveled with the dolphins.” said Senior Member Maria Martinez.

Not only do they get to experience new places, but members also experience meaningful memories they had in the past.

“I was very happy with the experience we had because I saw the places where I grew up. Places where I was and when we got married in the first house we had.” said Senior Member Enrique Guzman.

As the years go by, the Midland Casa de Amigos wants the members to use virtual reality to keep young at heart.

“People want to tick something off their bucket list. They want to take an experience or go someplace maybe they are not able to do that. well with virtual reality we can take them on that trip.” said Executive Director of Casa de Amigos Tonya Eckert.

The virtual reality set has been a life-changing experience for them, and they are able to try something new in life.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

Latest News

The City of Odessa formally introduced new City Manager John Beckmeyer Wednesday, Aug. 16.
New Odessa city manager makes first public remarks
Midland Animal Services will ramp up affordable microchipping, ensure better services amid...
Midland dog euthanized before owner finds it, city cites infection, no microchip
2023 Gun and Blade Show
2023 Gun and Blade Show Show
Park Legado Town Center Host Farmers Market Event
Park Legado Town Center Host Farmers Market Event