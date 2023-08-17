Midland Casa De Amigos using Virtual Reality Technology

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Casa de Amigos community center is using virtual reality technology to help people avoid depression and to build meaningful friendships.

Oftentimes, as seniors age, they experience social isolation which can be detrimental to their health.

When the Midland seniors wear the goggles, they experience something they haven’t done before.

From traveling to Amsterdam, to swimming with the dolphins in the Caribbean, or visiting the home where they grew up.

“We actually went to Chapala where our daughter lives. We saw all the beautiful places that is attractive, and the weather is very nice. We also traveled with the dolphins.” said Senior Member Maria Martinez.

Not only do they get to experience new places, but members also experience meaningful memories they had in the past.

“I was very happy with the experience we had because I saw the places where I grew up. Places where I was and when we got married in the first house we had.” said Senior Member Enrique Guzman.

As the years go by, the Midland Casa de Amigos wants the members to use virtual reality to keep young at heart.

“People want to tick something off their bucket list. They want to take an experience or go someplace maybe they are not able to do that. well with virtual reality we can take them on that trip.” said Executive Director of Casa de Amigos Tonya Eckert.

The virtual reality set has been a life-changing experience for them, and they are able to try something new in life.

