MHS student arrested: Marijuana and Firearm found in backpack
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to Midland ISD, a Midland High student was arrested after marijuana and a firearm were found in the student’s backpack.
According to the district, a teacher first alerted administrators when she detected the smell of marijuana in the classroom.
Campus administrators responded to the classroom and alerted MISD Police Department dispatch.
An officer responded immediately, and a trained police dog indicated the presence of drugs inside the backpack.
When the administrator inspected the backpack further, the firearm was located and the student was taken into custody.
