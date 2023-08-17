MHS student arrested: Marijuana and Firearm found in backpack

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to Midland ISD, a Midland High student was arrested after marijuana and a firearm were found in the student’s backpack.

According to the district, a teacher first alerted administrators when she detected the smell of marijuana in the classroom.

Campus administrators responded to the classroom and alerted MISD Police Department dispatch.

An officer responded immediately, and a trained police dog indicated the presence of drugs inside the backpack.

When the administrator inspected the backpack further, the firearm was located and the student was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

Latest News

Monahan’s native named Next Gen Under 30 for work in STEM
Monahans native named Next Gen Under 30 for work in STEM
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tokyo 1
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tokyo 1
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tokyo 1
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tokyo 1
Lane closure generic
TRAFFIC ALERT: 191 & South Loop 250 down to one lane