MHS student arrested: Marijuana and Firearm found in backpack

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to Midland ISD, a Midland High student was arrested after marijuana and a firearm were found in the student’s backpack.

According to the district, a teacher first alerted administrators when she detected the smell of marijuana in the classroom.

Campus administrators responded to the classroom and alerted MISD Police Department dispatch.

An officer responded immediately, and a trained police dog indicated the presence of drugs inside the backpack.

When the administrator inspected the backpack further, the firearm was located and the student was taken into custody.

We are grateful for the immediate action taken by the teacher, administrators, and campus police to ensure that this situation was handled quickly and safely. All violations of the law or the Student Code of Conduct will be addressed immediately and students will be held responsible for their actions. If students are suspicious about illegal activity or anything that prevents a safe learning environment, they can leave an anonymous tip at anonymousalerts.com/midlandisd.

