ECISD votes to put three bond proposals on November ballot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three new bond propositions from the Ector County School Board will be on the upcoming November ballot and they won’t raise the total tax rate.

The three bonds total over $430 million but it won’t spark any changes to tax rates for Ector County residents because of previous savings by the board.

The way we’re able to do that is we have been paying our bonds off early. For the last three years, we’re able to make early payments. Much like a homeowner would make an advance payment on a mortgage and save interest, we’ve been able to do that as well.

Since 2020, ECISD has saved $26.9 million, cutting that amount from the over $430 million total payment.

The majority of the money in the bonds comes from Proposition A which includes purchasing land and constructing new buildings for a Career and Technical Education Center and a new middle school in west Ector County.

Proposition B includes repairs and additions to Ratliff Stadium, including the installation of lights in the parking lot.

And the final proposal includes updates to athletic facilities for Odessa and Permian High Schools.

One is a new practice facility– an indoor practice facility– for Odessa High School to be really used by any organization on the school campus… And the second part of that is at Permian High School, they already have an indoor practice facility, so we will be replacing the turf. It is 17 years old and needs replacement.

These bonds are just the beginning of all of the potential needs around the school district.

We conducted a facility review study that looks at every building we own in Ector County and then what are the needs for the next 10 years in those buildings and those needs are significant, again about $1.8 billion.

The bond committee worked for 5 months to create these bond proposals out of the $1.8 billion of potential needs.

All three of these bond proposals will be on the ballot in November.

Click here for a full review from ECISD of everything included in the bond proposals.

