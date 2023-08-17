ECISD votes to put three bond proposals on November ballot
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three new bond propositions from the Ector County School Board will be on the upcoming November ballot and they won’t raise the total tax rate.
The three bonds total over $430 million but it won’t spark any changes to tax rates for Ector County residents because of previous savings by the board.
Since 2020, ECISD has saved $26.9 million, cutting that amount from the over $430 million total payment.
The majority of the money in the bonds comes from Proposition A which includes purchasing land and constructing new buildings for a Career and Technical Education Center and a new middle school in west Ector County.
Proposition B includes repairs and additions to Ratliff Stadium, including the installation of lights in the parking lot.
And the final proposal includes updates to athletic facilities for Odessa and Permian High Schools.
These bonds are just the beginning of all of the potential needs around the school district.
The bond committee worked for 5 months to create these bond proposals out of the $1.8 billion of potential needs.
All three of these bond proposals will be on the ballot in November.
Click here for a full review from ECISD of everything included in the bond proposals.
