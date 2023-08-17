ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 18th, 2023: Who left the heat on?? Widespread triple digits graced the region on Thursday.

Triple digits stick around in the forecast Friday with Midland/Odessa looking to see a high temperature of 104°. Sunshine and quiet conditions are expected across the area as well. If it weren’t for the heat, it would be an absolutely gorgeous day ahead Friday.

Friday's Forecast (KOSA)

High pressure is still in control, but some changes are on the way for the near-future. If everyone can hang on a few more days, temperatures will be cooler next week with highs in the 90s returning. Wednesday is looking to see a high of *only* 93°. Along with cooler temperatures on the way, rain chances return to the area with 10-30% chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Hang in there!

CBS7 First Alert Forecast (KOSA)

