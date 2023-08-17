Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Authorities on Thursday apprehended James Green, 37, of two suspects in the shooting of a Harris County deputy late Wednesday night.

The manhunt for the second suspect, Terran Green, 34, continued Thursday.

Houston Police on Thursday located the 2016 Ford Escape used by the suspects following the shooting.

A Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green and James Green late Wednesday. They fled in the vehicle after allegedly shooting the deputy twice during the stop at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 13600 block of Homestead Road.

EMS arrived and provided aid to the deputy until he was airlifted to a hospital.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference that the deputy was in surgery and his condition was listed as critical but stable. The 29-year-old deputy was shot at least twice in his upper torso.

Terran Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

