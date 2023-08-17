Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy

Terran Green, 34, still at large
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Authorities on Thursday apprehended James Green, 37, of two suspects in the shooting of a Harris County deputy late Wednesday night.

The manhunt for the second suspect, Terran Green, 34, continued Thursday.

Houston Police on Thursday located the 2016 Ford Escape used by the suspects following the shooting.

A Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green and James Green late Wednesday. They fled in the vehicle after allegedly shooting the deputy twice during the stop at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 13600 block of Homestead Road.

EMS arrived and provided aid to the deputy until he was airlifted to a hospital.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference that the deputy was in surgery and his condition was listed as critical but stable. The 29-year-old deputy was shot at least twice in his upper torso.

Terran Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

Latest News

Lane closure generic
TRAFFIC ALERT: 191 & South Loop 250 down to two lanes
Caffeine affects on sleep
Study shows affects of caffeine on students’ sleep
Caffeine affects on sleep
Caffeine affects sleep
Permian High School is just one of the schools across the two districts offering the program...
Drop out prevention program, Communities in Schools, expanding across MISD and ECISD