TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of W. Cuthbert Ave. near N. Big Spring St. closed

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Crews with the City of Midland are repairing a water main break at the intersection of N. Big Spring St. and W. Cuthbert Ave.

During this time, the eastbound lanes of W. Cuthbert Ave. are closed. Please proceed with caution and seek alternate routes if available.

The city says they will send updates as available.

At this time officials say that no water has had to be shut off and they do not anticipate it at this time.

