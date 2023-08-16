TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of W. Cuthbert Ave. near N. Big Spring St. closed

Midland Water Main Break
Midland Water Main Break(City of Midland)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Crews with the City of Midland are repairing a water main break at the intersection of N. Big Spring St. and W. Cuthbert Ave.

During this time, the eastbound lanes of W. Cuthbert Ave. are closed. Please proceed with caution and seek alternate routes if available.

The city says they will send updates as available.

At this time officials say that no water has had to be shut off and they do not anticipate it at this time.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information is known.

