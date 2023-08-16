Pipeline rupture in Ward County causes fire

Reeves county fire
Reeves county fire(Monahans Volunteer Fire Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Chief of Monahans Fire Department has confirmed that crews spent early morning Wednesday battling a fire that started as a pipeline rupture.

Officials say that the pipeline rupture was discovered at around 2 a.m.Wednesday morning. Ward, Pecos, and Reeves county officials battled the fire which spread to grass and brush nearby.

The fire in Ward County spread into both Pecos and Reeves counties.

The Wickett and Pyote Volunteer Fire Department also responded to this incident.

We will update this story with more information as it is known.

