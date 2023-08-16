PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Odessa Bronchos

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “The kids know what to expect and their meeting those expectations,” said Dusty Ortiz.

“I feel like, we just need to step up, make big plays when we need to and just stay consistent all four quarters,” said Ivan Carreon.

The big guy who will be expected to make those big plays is senior and Oklahoma commit Ivan Carreon.

“You put the ball anywhere around him, he’s going to catch that ball but, it’s just neat to see that he’s continuing to grow and continuing to improve and we look for a big year from him this year,” said Ortiz.

Outside of Ivan, the Bronchos have running back Dejuan Green and a deep receiving core

“We have some other pretty good receivers this year, with Jalen Warren, he’s pretty good, he could catch the ball, and just get shifty with it, go score touchdowns, we have another sophomore on the other side, across from me, Andrew [Rodriguez]takes attention off me, and I can’t get doubled, tripled no more, because we have other people that could make plays,” said Ivan Carreon.

Junior Mikey Cota will be leading the Broncho offense.

“Working with Mikey is great, he’s a great quarterback, a lot of talent, he be putting in a lot of work, I’ve also worked with him this summer a lot, we’ve been building our chemistry ever since he got here, and it’s just been good, he a good dude, good competitor and I love working with him,” said DeJuan Green.

“It’s just exciting, it’s exciting to fill the role, I grew up as a kid always wanting to play on Friday Night Lights playing quarterback, and now I have the opportunity to do that on the Six-A level,” said Mikey Cota.

The defense will be led by returning safety Jayven Gonzales along with Zayne Minharez, and Dreshon Douglas,

“I think our strength on defense is our secondary which is going to allow us to do some things with our front in order to do what we need to do to be successful on defense,” said Ortiz.

“I feel like we matured a lot throughout the years. i mean like we’ve all been playing together, especially the group that we have now, they’ve been on jv together, I feel like we came together as a family and stuff and we really understand our jobs on the defense, and we could really like produce,” said Gonzales.

“Our preseason, our pre-district games we got to make sure we prepare ourselves to play all four quarters, execute on a high level, and just continue to be hungry and continuing to improve,” said Ortiz.

