New Odessa city manager makes first public remarks

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa formally introduced new City Manager John Beckmeyer Wednesday.

In his first remarks, Beckmeyer said his main job will be to articulate a clear vision for Odessa and get people excited about it. Right now, he’s on a 10-day tour of meeting each of his new team members.

The former Texas GOP director was born in West Texas and lived there until high school. He says the region has always felt like home.

“Why Odessa? Odessa is a great town,” Beckmeyer said. “It’s a city and it has so many possibilities. I believe I can help it succeed.”

Some Odessans and city officials have questioned his qualifications, However, he says his varied experience, ranging from running the state Republican party to an Odessa software company, will translate to the position.

He says his experience has taught him that success all comes down to the team.

“I get up every morning now and I put on the City of Odessa jersey,” Beckmeyer said. “This is what I do. Everyone here is my team member.”

He’s currently touring all city departments and meeting each of those 861 team members. He was unanimously chosen by council among around 50 city manager applicants in June. His $238,000 contract was approved by council last month.

Beckmeyer was joined by Council Member Mark Matta, who says this is a huge step for the city as it goes through a period of changes.

“He comes in with a full plate already, but we know that he’s going to be able to handle that. And with the council behind him, supporting him, it’s endless what we can do,” Matta said.

Beckmeyer says he prides himself on transparency and integrity, and if he ever doesn’t represent those traits, he wants Odessans to tell him.

“Things to know about me is I work very hard and when I get tired, I work twice as hard because I’m half as efficient,” Beckmeyer said. “...I’m here to work for the people of Odessa.”

Odessans are invited to meet Beckmeyer on Aug. 21 at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

