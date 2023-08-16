Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police say on Aug.15 at around 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 1900 block of E. Scharbauer Dr.

Police found Midlander Morgan Osborne, 17, dead with a single gunshot wound.

Police determined two teenage boys ran from the scene with the gun involved in the shooting. The suspects were identified and later arrested for tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.