Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland the overhead vent at the Midland Burger King caught fire causing black smoke.

The city sent CBS7 a correction to a previous version of this story saying, there was not a lot of damage to the Burger King.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was able to be extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Burger King off Midkiff and Loop 250, caught fire.

The City of Midland firefighters responded to a fire that may have started on the roof.

The City has not yet said if there are any injuries.

