MDC hosts event to support entrepreneurs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Future entrepreneurs of the Permian Basin have a place to listen and learn from successful businesses.

The founder’s blend is a community organization working to blend minds and build businesses.

This monthly event provides an area for young entrepreneurs to meet start up businesses and businesses that have been open for years. With their goal being to help build more businesses in the Permian Basin.

“This was something we needed just to build the entrepreneurial community. We have a very vibrant entrepreneurial spirit here in Midland. And we really want to add some of the community to go along with that.” said Brian Shedd, Executive Director, Office of Innovation and Commercialization at UTPB.

This event started in April and the organizers say it gets bigger every month.

Two speakers are invited for each meeting to talk about their businesses and answer questions.

This is something the organizers say benefits the community and the future entrepreneurs.

They also use this as a way for other businesses that aren’t oilfield related to share their experiences.

“That is really what brings people to this community, but when you’re in a community, you have a need for all of the services and businesses that a community requires. And this program is really set out to be very diverse in the types of businesses we invite to come in and speak.” said Shedd.

One of the business leaders that spoke is Midland native Cody Reeves.

Who started his first business by opening the Eskimo Hut in Midland back in 2002, and the Blue Door Bar in Midland ten years later.

Now his newest business called At New Angle Capital provides loans for businesses across the nation.

“I think small businesses are a cornerstone of our community. And I think it’s very important to be mentors, and also have pure to pure conversations with everybody to help keep that going strong,” said Cody Reeves, owner of Blue Door and Eskimos Hut.

The organizers say the goal of these meetings is for people to find mentors or for mentors to find someone that they can help out with their businesses.

This program is new and they believe it will turn into something bigger for West Texans.

“Hearing community feedback from people, hearing what works best for entrepreneurs, we can utilize that to grow and change founder’s blend for the better.” said Sammi Steele-Thomas, Midland Development Corporation in Business Retention & Expansion Coordinator.

Toward the end of this meeting, they also take time to announce community events happening from local businesses and city events.

