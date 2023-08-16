“Lots of damage” after Midland Burger King catches fire

Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King roof fire(KellyJo Kozlik Smith)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland the overhead vent at the Midland Burger King caught fire causing black smoke.

The city says there was a lot of damage but no injuries were reported.

The fire was able to be extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Burger King off Midkiff and Loop 250, caught fire.

The City of Midland firefighters responded to a fire that may have started on the roof.

The City has not yet said if there are any injuries.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we know more.

