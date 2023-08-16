ECISD board calls for November bond election

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a November bond election Tuesday night.

The elections will be in the form of 3 propositions for a total of $436,109,000 and will not require an increase in the district’s total tax rate.

At its workshop one week ago, Trustees talked about adding land purchase to the bond proposal and that is included in the final total of $436,109,000, and will not require an increase in the district’s total tax rate.

Prop A – $424,263,000

New Career & Technical Education Center in South Odessa/Ector County

New middle school in West Ector County

Districtwide maintenance and repairs

Bus purchases and a new Transportation Facility

Fine Arts Department: complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs

Transition Learning Center: complete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce

Agriculture Farm: complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns

Athletics Department: LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; Resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; Replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools

Prop B – $8,096,000 improvements to Ratliff Stadium

Prop C – $3,750,000 New Odessa High School indoor practice facility and Permian High School indoor turf replacement.

