Copper wire thieves wanted in Howard County

copper wire theft investigation
copper wire theft investigation(Howard County Crime Stoppers)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with finding suspects in a copper theft.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, at around12:56 p.m. Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 Block of Farm to Market Road 2230 in reference to a theft of copper wire.

Deputies found that suspects stole copper wire from a business. The surveillance cameras at the business captured images of three suspects committing the theft.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

You can also call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) you will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used. Or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online; it is also completely anonymous. Remember you can earn a cash reward if you’re the first caller with information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) involved. Please keep the ID Tip number that you receive when you submit your tip on P3tips.com. DO NOT LOSE YOUR TIP NUMBER.

Please reference case # 23-1028 in your tip.

Web Tip Link: https://www.p3tips.com/1277

One of the suspects has a tattoo shown below:

