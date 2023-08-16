ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 17th, 2023: The cooler temperatures that kicked off the work-week sadly didn’t last long and temperatures will be very hot across the region Thursday.

After a few days without them, a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM for the areas highlighted in orange below, which includes Midland and Odessa. Temperatures up to 109 degrees are expected across the Permian Basin and Eddy County. Temperatures up to 96 degrees are expected in the mountains. Temperatures up to 112 degrees are expected along the Rio Grande in the Big Bend. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory (KOSA)

Very hot temperatures will continue with highs in the triple digits for most of the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 105 degrees. Conditions will be quiet and skies will be mostly sunny to sunny across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Thursday's Forecast (KOSA)

Over the next 10 days, temperatures will continue to be very hot with triple digits expected for most of the week. A few 90s are sprinkled in as well, but overall conditions will be very hot. Heading into the middle of next week, isolated rain chances look to return to the region.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

