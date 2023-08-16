8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say

Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died...
Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died after being hit by a school bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A child has died after she was hit by a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood on Wednesday.

An 8-year-old girl was waiting for the bus with her brother, emerged from between two cars and was hit by a bus, police said.

The 911 call regarding the crash came in at 7:18 a.m. Crews performed life-saving measures, but the girl was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a statement about the girl’s death: “We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district. Due to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the district cannot release the identity of the student, however, we ask that each of you please keep this student and their loved ones in your thoughts during this unimaginable time.”

