19-year-old arrested for child pornography

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, 19-year-old, Oscar Robert Natividad Jr. was arrested for Possession or promotion of child pornography in the second and third degrees.

Natividad was arrested in a joint operation with the Midland County Sheriffs’ Office, Homeland Security, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Internet Crimes against Children.

Oscar Natividad Jr. (Midland County Sheriff's Office)

