19-year-old arrested for child pornography

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, 19-year-old, Oscar Robert Natividad Jr. was arrested for Possession or promotion of child pornography in the second and third degrees.

Natividad was arrested in a joint operation with the Midland County Sheriffs’ Office, Homeland Security, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Internet Crimes against Children.

Oscar Natividad Jr.
Oscar Natividad Jr.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Latest News

Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire
Midland Water Main Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of W. Cuthbert Ave. near N. Big Spring St. closed
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Reeves county fire
Pipeline rupture in Ward County causes fire