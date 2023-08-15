Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Multiple agencies are actively working on the Hydrochloride acid spill at a local business at SCR 1156/FM 1213.

So far one patient has been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle and one was taken by EMS.

The rest of the workers at the business have been evacuated. Crews are still on the scene securing the area and investigating.

Homes and businesses downwind for 1/2 mile are being evacuated.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

More details will come as they’re available.

