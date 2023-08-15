Red Cross of the Permian Basin looking to send volunteers to Maui

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The number of confirmed deaths from the Maui wildfires keeps growing. It’s already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

Hawaii’s governor says at least 2000 buildings were damaged or destroyed in west Maui, 86% were residential. The damage was estimated at close to $6 billion. The governor says it will take “an incredible amount of time” to recover.”

The Red Cross here in Midland is looking for any help to make sure Maui residents can recover sooner rather than later.

With only a quarter of the Maui wildfire burn area searched, the death toll of what’s already one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires could still rise significantly.

At least 99 people have been confirmed dead, and that number is expected to go up, which concerns and frustrates locals.

“It terrifies me to think what this final number is gonna be” Keeler Malmsten, Hawaii Fire Survivor

There’s no way of knowing what the final number is going to be, so Red Crosses all over the country are helping the people on the island of Maui.

“Our love of neighbors is what makes the Permian Basin special. And so that’s what I call on the people of the Permian Basin to remember their just like us, they love their families and yet through no fault of their own they have been displaced and so that’s why I ask people to help because they are in great need” said Tracy Austin, Exec Director for the American Red Cross of the Permian Basin

Text REDCROSS TO 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross disaster relief, which helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and wildfires.

If you want to help out the American Red Cross is only accepting money donations since it will be the most effective way to deliver help to the island.

The Red Cross in Midland is planning on sending people to Maui so that they can help those in need.

