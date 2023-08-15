Pipeline transport rates increasing from Permian Basin to Corpus Christi

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A recent report by East Daley analytics on Texas pipelines, found crude transport rates are increasing.

To understand the increased rates we were seeing today. you need to understand the events dating back to 2019.

Average transportation rates for crude oil along the Permian Basin to the Corpus Christi corridor are increasing.

“From 2019 to 2021 we more than doubled the amount of pipe capacity for crude takeaway in the Permian and these new pipelines were bigger meaning they benefited from economies of scale.”

East Daley analytics director of research AJ O’Donnell says as a result they were able to offer cheaper rates. but when Covid hit and production decreased incentive rates were offered … now that production has bounced back those incentive rates are being phased out.

" From the Permian to Corpus Christi is one of the preferred destinations for shipping in the Permian.. And with that corridor operating at 90% of the total pipeline capacity, yea some of the operators are taking away those cheap incentive rates leading to a higher average transport cost per barrel”.

Corpus Christi is the only destination where you can partially load very large crude carriers.. ships capable of handling 2 million barrels of crude.

“The Permian is producing more than what we can refine were pushing a lot of those barrels into the export markets that’s why you’re seeing record levels of exports especially in the Corpus Christi area where your able to load those very large crude carriers”

The incentives enacted on the pipelines were phased out on July 1st the difference in price O’Donnell says is anywhere between 65 cents to 1 dollar 10 more..

“All of the pipelines that are regulated by FERC are able to adjust their tariffs’ transport rates up or down based on prior years inflation and with the last couple years we’ve been running at record high inflation rates we’ve also seen record high pipeline adjustments.’

O’Donnell says we have a finite amount of pipeline capacity right now.

“We expect production in the Permian to keep growing throughout our forecast so as we start to fill up that excess pipe capacity and get closer and closer to full we expect rates to continue their upward trajectory.”

