PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Midland High Bulldogs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - “We’re so much more experienced and so much more older than we were last year, you just can’t put a price tag on that, we’re really excited about this fall, and we’re really excited to take the next step this year,” said Head Coach Thad Fortune.

The Midland High Bulldogs are led by third-year head coach Thad Fortune who will be adding a little to his run-heavy offense.

“We’ve changed up a couple of things, I think we might be passing it a little bit more this year but I think we’re still heavy on the run”, said Offensive Lineman Stavion Robertson.

“That’s the plan, we’re going to spread the ball out a little more, I think we looked pretty good doing it,” said Stroman Bridges.

The guy that will be distributing the ball will be returning starter, Stroman Bridges who holds a couple of division one offers.

“He’s committed to our weight room, committed to our training, and there’s no doubt he does stuff on the side as well, but I’m excited because he’s a Bulldog and he works hard, he leads for our program, on and off the field. and when you got a guy like that taking snaps you always got a chance,” said Fortune.

With Meckie McCoy and others graduating, a new and younger McCoy steps in at running back along with other targets for Stroman to look for.

“Elijah McCoy, he’s a dog, we have two good receivers in Braydon Hall and Alex Gonzalez, our slots this year, Anthony Cobb, Ayden Castillo, and Cornell Hunt,” said Bridges.

“Coaches always telling me, I’m a 1,500-yard rusher at minimum, so I just got to live up to the expectations to show what I got,” said Elijah McCoy.

And the Bulldogs have reserves to go with Elijah.

“We got good depth at that position within senior Tim Babineau”, said Fortune.

On the defensive front line, the Bulldogs have guys that are ready to fill in the shoes of graduates.

“D-Mitch, Felix Compos is a returner, they’ve looked real good, we got Jonah Aviyay and those guys work”, said Noah Crumpler.

“Adam Alvarado and Turner Squire have had a fantastic offseason, spring ball, summer camp so far, Noah Crumpler, Jaxson Kidd, Nathan Dominguez, course, we’re returning Blade Brandon at corner, he started for us last year as a sophomore, they played a lot of football last year so you can’t put a price tag on that experience. It’s really exciting for those kids, just the effort they bring every day, their selfless attitudes that they have, it’s a fun group to coach.”

