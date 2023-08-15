Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers

McCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - Badgers are known for their ferocity, despite their relatively small size. The same could be said for McCamey’s 5-foot-6, 130-pound senior safety Noe Hernandez.

“He will go and hit those big guys like they’ve never been hit before,” senior lineman Xavier Vazquez said. “He’s not afraid to put his body on the line. Honestly, I think everybody needs to follow in his footsteps and just do what needs to be done.”

“I play with heart,” Hernandez said. “I have a big heart for this game. This will be my third year starting on varsity. It’s just my heart.”

Heart and sacrifice will be essential for McCamey in 2023. The Badgers lose multiple three-year starters, like Matt Rosas (UTPB), Noah Torres, and Seby Loya.

“When those guys started playing for us, they were replacing somebody else,” fifth-year head coach Michael Woodard said. “So it’s a matter of somebody else stepping into those roles and taking over as a leader.”

“If we all just do our job, we can honestly be better than we were last year,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez and 300-pounder Mark Aremendarez will lead the offensive line.

“Everybody has bought in to what we’re doing here,” Vazquez said. “I feel like we’re going to be pretty good up front.”

At quarterback, Aiden Torres started as a freshman halfway through last season, winning District Newcomer honors. However, he has competition this year from new addition Grant Glidewell.

“They will both be on the field,” Woodard said. “Whether one is playing quarterback and one is playing receiver or running back. They both can play quarterback and sling it a little bit, and they both can run the ball too.”

Woodard said his team has his “speed to burn” at the skill positions.

McCamey has made it to at least the 2nd round of the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

“I don’t like talking about the future,” Woodard said. “But do we want to go into district thinking we’re going to try and win every game? Absolutely. We want to beat every team that is put in front of us. That week, our goal will be to be 1-0. Then we’ll see how it pans out from there.”

