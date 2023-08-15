MISD BOND: Committee combines bond propositions in 6-1 vote

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The planning committee agreed to recommend props A and B to the MISD Board of Trustees back in June.

These propositions would bring upgrades and new facilities to the school district. But now, they have decided to group all of them into one proposition.

The district checked the original presentation costs and were able to reduce the total bond cost down from 1.6 billion to 1.4 billion.

In the previous bond committee meetings, members deliberated for hours on whether to split up the props or group them together.

This proposal will include:

New campuses for Midland and Legacy high school.

Convert freshman schools to middle schools and renovations to current middle schools.

Update safety and security district-wide.

A new elementary school in northeast Midland.

General maintenance across all schools.

