High School Girls Volleyball returns to Iraan

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been 54 years since the Iraan Bravettes have had a high school volleyball team. 1969 was the last year girls played on these volleyball courts.

First-year D2 head coach Madelyn Perez is coming in as a D2 volleyball player herself, and a club volleyball coach. Perez is all in as well as the volleyball girls. They are all ready to lay the foundation to turn this program into a winning tradition.

“I think the girls are ready to bring respect back to Iraan’s name, this is a gem of a town, it’s a gem of a high school, and I think that they’re just eager to make history here,” said Perez.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

