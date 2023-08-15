City of Pecos temporary water shutoff

Tap Water
Tap Water(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Pecos has posted on their Facebook page that a utility water repair started at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. As a result, there will be a temporary water shutdown that will affect the entire town.

The city says this repair will not necessitate a boil water notice.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to ensure minimal inconvenience during this period. The city says they will keep the community updated on the progress of the repair and will do so by 12 p.m. today.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
8/12/2023 at approximately 06:55, Ector County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched reference an...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in South Odessa
Crime scene MGN
OPD searching for man in early 40′s who shot a 23-year-old

Latest News

Hydrochloric Acid Spill
Hydrochloric Acid Spill
Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Odessa Hit and Run driver
McCamey is looking for its next crop of leaders to emerge, as it tries to win a playoff game...
Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers