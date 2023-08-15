City of Pecos temporary water shutoff

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Pecos has posted on their Facebook page that a utility water repair started at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. As a result, there will be a temporary water shutdown that will affect the entire town.

The city says this repair will not necessitate a boil water notice.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to ensure minimal inconvenience during this period. The city says they will keep the community updated on the progress of the repair and will do so by 12 p.m. today.

