ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: High pressure has filled in behind the cold front and temperatures once again reach the triple digits. However, this heat will not be as intense as what we’ve seen last week.

Wednesday will be hot with temperatures just slightly above the century mark and mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, there won’t be much in the way of rain for the majority of the area. Any rain will be isolated and located more toward the higher elevations. At the moment, we are monitoring the potential for some additional relief in the temperature department next week. Of course, we will keep you all posted!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.