CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

Right back to it, but not as bad!
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: High pressure has filled in behind the cold front and temperatures once again reach the triple digits. However, this heat will not be as intense as what we’ve seen last week.

Wednesday will be hot with temperatures just slightly above the century mark and mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, there won’t be much in the way of rain for the majority of the area. Any rain will be isolated and located more toward the higher elevations. At the moment, we are monitoring the potential for some additional relief in the temperature department next week. Of course, we will keep you all posted!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
8/12/2023 at approximately 06:55, Ector County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched reference an...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in South Odessa

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/15/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/15/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/15/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 15th, 2023
CBS7 First Alert Weather Forecast 8/15/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 15th, 2023