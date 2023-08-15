CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

Oh No! Triple-digit heat returning
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/15/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: High pressure and southerly winds return on Wednesday and will bring the triple-digit heat back to the Permian Basin and West Texas. Very hot temperatures look to last for the rest of the week and rain continues to elude us.

The forecast looks to be the same through the weekend and into next week as we will see 100°+ days and dry conditions in the forecast through the rest of the month of August.

