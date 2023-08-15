ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 15th, 2023: A cold front has brought a bit of relief to the region, but high pressure still remains in control.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the low to mid-90s and mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, there won’t be much in the way of rain for much of the area. Triple digits will return for by the end of the week, but we are expecting to go back to the mid- to upper-90′s next week. Not a whole lot of relief, but much better conditions compared to what we’ve been seeing these last few months!

