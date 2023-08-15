Arrest made in hit and run

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A convicted felon is behind bars facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm following a hit-and-run crash friday evening.

The man, 49-year-old Danny McKenzie was charged with failing to stop and render aid, unlawful possession of a firearm, and leaving the scene of a crash.

He was the driver of a Ford F-550 who crashed into three vehicles and then crashed a fourth time.

The attached video shows the aftermath that happened Friday evening at Eastridge and Loop 338.

Police say McKenzie hit one truck on East University, then left the scene and hit two other vehicles including this one at Eastridge and the loop.

Finally, crashed on 52nd street and was found with a firearm.

One person received non-life-threatening injuries in the crashes.

